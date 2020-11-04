From Iceland — President Of Iceland Quarantined

President Of Iceland Quarantined

Published November 4, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has had to quarantine following the infection of an employee at Bessastaðir, according to Vísir. He will need to remain in isolation until November 9th. This was stated in an official announcement from the president’s office.

According to the announcement, the employee has very few symptoms and the president has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, either.

In an interview with Fréttablaðið, the Presidential Secretary Örnólfur Thorsson confirmed that three employees at Bessastaðir needed to be quarantined because of the infection, but that the president’s family does not need to be quarantined at this time.

“The president will not have a sample taken unless he shows symptoms. According to pandemic restrictions, he will be tested after he completes quarantine,” says Örnólfur.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #45: Deaths, Elections, And Funerals

RVK Newscast #45: Deaths, Elections, And Funerals

by

News
Ari Eldjárn To Appear on Netflix

Ari Eldjárn To Appear on Netflix

by

News
Complaints Made About Unmasked Bus Drivers

Complaints Made About Unmasked Bus Drivers

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 29 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 29 New Cases

by

News
New Military Base Is Out Of The Question

New Military Base Is Out Of The Question

by

News
Justice Minister: Wait Time For Senegalese Family “Unacceptable”

Justice Minister: Wait Time For Senegalese Family “Unacceptable”

by

Show Me More!