From Iceland — President Of Iceland Quarantined

Photo by Art Bicnick

The President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has had to quarantine following the infection of an employee at Bessastaðir, according to Vísir. He will need to remain in isolation until November 9th. This was stated in an official announcement from the president’s office.

According to the announcement, the employee has very few symptoms and the president has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, either.

In an interview with Fréttablaðið, the Presidential Secretary Örnólfur Thorsson confirmed that three employees at Bessastaðir needed to be quarantined because of the infection, but that the president’s family does not need to be quarantined at this time.

“The president will not have a sample taken unless he shows symptoms. According to pandemic restrictions, he will be tested after he completes quarantine,” says Örnólfur.

