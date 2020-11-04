From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 29 New Cases

Photo by Vísir

29 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 21 of them–or 72%–were quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This is the fourth consecutive day on which the daily number of positive tests has been below 30–a considerably improvement on the past month. Before Saturday, a daily number below 30 had not been seen in Iceland since the 26th of September.

However, hospital numbers remain relatively high in comparison to most of October, with 71 currently in hospital and 3 in intensive care. The number of confirmed infections in Iceland since the very beginning of the pandemic will likely reach 5,000 soon: today’s new cases brought that number to 4,989. The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) now stands at 183.5.

No further deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

More information from covid.is follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

