From Iceland — Complaints Made About Unmasked Bus Drivers

Photo by Art Bicnick

A total of 45 complaints have been made to Strætó about bus drivers not wearing masks in the capital area, despite the wearing of masks on public transport becoming mandatory in October. Vísir reports.

Guðmundur H. Helgason, Stræto’s information officer, says that the company have received regular complaints from passengers on social media and customer service lines, and are taking them very seriously. “We are writing this all down, which drivers are involved – where, when, on which route – and we are talking to the drivers in question. We are trying to tackle each case as best we can.”

Complaints have also been made about bus drivers allowing passengers who aren’t wearing masks onto buses, despite the announcement made on Strætó’s website stating: “Customers in the capital area and in the countryside who do not wear face masks will therefore not be allowed to use public transport.”

Guðmundur says the rules are very clear and that recommendations from Strætó to their drivers are also clear. “It is a must, for both staff and passengers. We know that these masks can be uncomfortable and it can be tempting to take them off for a while. But we just need to be strong and keep going for a few more weeks”, he says.

