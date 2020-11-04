From Iceland — Ari Eldjárn To Appear on Netflix

Photo by Facebook/Ari Eldjárn

An episode of the rising comedy star Ari Eldjárn’s ‘Pardon My Icelandic’ will be shown on Netflix from the 2nd of December, according to Vísir.

Netflix announced the date on Facebook, playing on a joke of Ari’s by writing, “We have the best comedians in the world – per capita! Prepare to LOL when Arni Eldjárn’s comedy special ‘Pardon My Icelandic’ drops December 2nd.”

Meanwhile, on his own Facebook page, Ari described the news as a dream come true: “A distant dream becomes reality on 2 December when my English standup show ‘Pardon my Icelandic’ premieres on Netflix! Stay tuned!”

