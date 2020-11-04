From Iceland — RVK Newscast #45: Deaths, Elections, And Funerals

Photo by Art Bicnick

Seventeen people have now died from COVID-19 in Iceland. The third wave is clearly going down, although it’s a slow process. An Icelandic priest predicts that Icelandic funerals will be different after COVID-19. Icelandic funerals have always been very populous, unlike in other Scandinavian countries. Environmental tourism is still going strong in Iceland. And finally, what are Icelanders thinking about the election in the USA? This and more with Valur Grettisson, Pollý and of course our DP, Art Bicnick.

