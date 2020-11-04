From Iceland — RVK Newscast #45: Deaths, Elections, And Funerals


Published November 4, 2020

Seventeen people have now died from COVID-19 in Iceland. The third wave is clearly going down, although it’s a slow process. An Icelandic priest predicts that Icelandic funerals will be different after COVID-19. Icelandic funerals have always been very populous, unlike in other Scandinavian countries. Environmental tourism is still going strong in Iceland. And finally, what are Icelanders thinking about the election in the USA? This and more with Valur Grettisson, Pollý and of course our DP, Art Bicnick.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

