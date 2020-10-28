From Iceland — RVK Newscast #42: Iceland Off The Grey List, Polish Protests, And A Brewery In Trouble

Photo by Art Bicnick

First up on this newscast: Iceland is officially off the grey list! Next on the roster, big groups of protesters gathered in Reykjavík to rally against the tough abortion laws recently ratified in Poland. We also discuss a small family brewery that is currently under police investigation after they announced publicly that they wanted to sell their beer online. Weirdly enough, Icelanders can’t buy their beer but foreigners can. This and more with Valur Grettisson and Pollý who comes to you straight from the countryside.

