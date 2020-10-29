From Iceland — Thirteenth COVID-19 Death

Photo by Pexels/Matej Novosad

A patient has died in the last 24 hours at Landspítali, due to COVID-19, Vísir reports. An announcement was also made on Landspitalí’s website.

This is the second day in a row that a patient has died of the virus, and the third death of the third wave. No more details about the patient are currently known.

A large scale infection occurred at Landspítali a week ago and as of yesterday there are 58 people in hospital with COVID-19.

13 people have died in Iceland due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Reykjavík Grapevine offers heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

More figures and information about the pandemic can be found on Covid.is

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.