From Iceland — Poll: Conservatives Trend Downward; Social Democrats Upward

Photo by Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org

Few surprises were revealed in Market and Media Research’s new monthly poll on who Icelanders would vote for if parliamentary elections were held today. However, Kjarninn points out that support for the Left-Greens, the party which leads Iceland’s government, is the lowest it has been since 2016.

Iceland will have its next parliamentary elections in 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances. If elections were held today, Iceland’s ruling coalition—currently comprised of the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party—would probably look much different from its current form.

According to the results, the Independence Party is still in the lead, with 21.9% of respondents saying they would vote for them if elections were held now, down from 25.6% last month. The Progressives saw a bump in support, going from 8.3% to 10.2%. The Left-Greens remain virtually unchanged in support, going from 8.5% to 8.3%.

The strongest opposition party right now is the Social Democrats, who went from 12.8% to 15.2% between polls. The Pirate Party are slightly behind them, going from 15% to 13.5%. The Centre Party had a modest rise in support, from 10.8% to 11.6%, while the Reform Party held more or less steady, going from 9.4% to 9.7%. Trailing behind all of them is the People’s Party, now at 3.8%, from 3.6% last month.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party—who do not have a seat in Parliament but are hoping to campaign for elections next year—are currently polling at 4.6%, statistically the same as where they were last month, at 4.3%.

Other parties only ranked 1.3% in support, in total.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.