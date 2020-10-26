From Iceland — Landspítali Moved To Emergency Level

Photo by landspitali.is

Landspítali has been moved to emergency level for the first time in the history of its response plan, the hospital has announced on its website. Landspítali’s current emergency response plan came into force in 2006. This is due to a widespread cluster infection at Landakot: about 50 patients and 30 staff were diagnosed.

There are three emergency response levels: uncertainty, crisis and emergency.

“The emergency level is the highest level of preparedness at Landspítali and means that everything is set up, both inside and outside the hospital, to meet a major challenge in the operation. It is important as ever before that staff continue to carry out strict disease control, inside and outside Landspítali,” the announcement reads. “It is important that employees do not come to work with any symptoms that could indicate infection and report them immediately so that appropriate measures can be taken.”

According to Vísir, epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has reiterated the importance of not going to work if you are experiencing symptoms as this is how many group infections are started. It is believed that the infection at Landakot was probably transmitted there by employees.

“Because the third wave had been going down, it surprised us that this has happened now,” Páll Matthíasson, director of Landspítali, told reporters. “But we always expect the worst and hope for the best.”

