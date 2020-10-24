From Iceland — RVK Newscast #40: Dýrfinna Benita Basalan, Talks Natural Fragility

Photo by Art Bicnick

For this episode of the Reykjavík Newscast, we chatted with Dýrfinna Benita Basalan—Countess Malaise—about her new exhibition Natural Fragility at Gallery Þula. The exhibition, which explores femininity, nature, and power, will run until November 8th!

Check out Countess Malaise’s newest single “That Bitch” here: https://youtu.be/y9xysESRuOc

https://youtu.be/yRHoHZpocxc

