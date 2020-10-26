From Iceland — 50 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Landspítalinn

50 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, Vísir reports that 22 were in quarantine at the time of diagnoses and 28 were not. This comes following a spike in cases over the weekend: though the 30 cases diagnosed on Thursday was the lowest number in a single day for a whole month, Friday saw 76 new cases and Saturday 58. The 50 new cases yesterday is therefore an improvement compared to Friday. However, there are often lower numbers over the weekend as fewer samples tend to be taken.

Hospital numbers also went up over the weekend, with 50 now hospitalised. There are 3 people in intensive care and the death toll has not changed.

The incidence of domestic infections is still decreasing, and it now stands at 227.4.

More information from covid.is follows.

