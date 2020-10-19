From Iceland — RVK Newscast #38: Another COVID Death, Masks, And The Icelandic Economy in Trouble


RVK Newscast #38: Another COVID Death, Masks, And The Icelandic Economy in Trouble

Published October 19, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

One person has now died in the third wave of COVID-19 in Iceland and we are now among the top ten most infected COVID-19 countries in Europe. As well, masks are now an obligation in certain situations, not a mandatory thing. Valur and Pollý tell you all this and more in this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast.

https://youtu.be/FNWeG-8MOHM

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Child Befriends Swan–Iceland Swoons

Child Befriends Swan–Iceland Swoons

by

News
US Air Force Told To Keep The Noise Down In Akureyri

US Air Force Told To Keep The Noise Down In Akureyri

by

News
42 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

42 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

by

News
Sigur Rós Call Second Tax Evasion Trial ‘Unjust’

Sigur Rós Call Second Tax Evasion Trial ‘Unjust’

by

News
Masks To be Made Mandatory Across The Country

Masks To be Made Mandatory Across The Country

by

News
What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Top Stories On Everyone’s Minds

What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Top Stories On Everyone’s Minds

by

Show Me More!