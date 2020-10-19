From Iceland — RVK Newscast #38: Another COVID Death, Masks, And The Icelandic Economy in Trouble

Photo by Art Bicnick

One person has now died in the third wave of COVID-19 in Iceland and we are now among the top ten most infected COVID-19 countries in Europe. As well, masks are now an obligation in certain situations, not a mandatory thing. Valur and Pollý tell you all this and more in this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast.

