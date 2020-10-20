From Iceland — María Meðalfellsgæs Finds Home

Photo by Facebook/Dýrahjálp Íslands

María Meðalfellsgæs, a goose currently in the pond in Hafnarfjörður, has been seeking a new home after struggling to get to grips with life as a city-goose. Vísir reported on this last night. Desperate for food and human attention, it seems María just isn’t cut out for ordinary goose-hood. And why should she limit herself? The Reykjavík Grapevine are here for it.

María was moved to the pond after summer house owners in Meðalfell complained about her invading their properties, and she is currently under the protection of Dýrahjálp Íslands and Guðmundur Fylkisson. Guðmundur’s ‘Project Henry’ takes care of injured or distressed birds and finds them new homes. Don’t listen to the haters, María.

María has attracted a lot of attention at the pond with her unabashed confidence in approaching passers-by.

Dýrahjálp Íslands started advertising for a new home for María yesterday and there was a decent response. Last night her future remained unclear, but Dýrahjálp Íslands announced on Facebook just two hours ago that she has finally found a home! Sonja Stefánsdóttir, a volunteer at Dýrahjálp, had emphasised that they would prefer María to go somewhere where she can have the company of other geese. We all need friends, after all.

Further information is yet to be released about the home they found for María, but hopefully it met those requirements.

