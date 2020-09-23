From Iceland — RVK Newscast #29: French COVID-Tourist Not Fined And First Icelandic Triple Homicide Trial

Photo by Art Bicnick

58 people tested with COVID-19 yesterday, thereof 57 domestically. The French tourists that contributed to the third wave in Iceland will not be fined, for they did not break laws, although most of those that have COVID in this wave, have the French mutation, according to scientists at DeCode Genetics. The reason they weren’t fined was that they misunderstood the rules about quarantine. Also, we have the first trial in Iceland where an individual is prosecuted for triple homicide. This and more in our newest Newscast with Valur Grettisson and Pollý.

