From Iceland — RVK Newscast #29: French COVID-Tourist Not Fined And First Icelandic Triple Homicide Trial


RVK Newscast #29: French COVID-Tourist Not Fined And First Icelandic Triple Homicide Trial

Published September 23, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

58 people tested with COVID-19 yesterday, thereof 57 domestically. The French tourists that contributed to the third wave in Iceland will not be fined, for they did not break laws, although most of those that have COVID in this wave, have the French mutation, according to scientists at DeCode Genetics. The reason they weren’t fined was that they misunderstood the rules about quarantine. Also, we have the first trial in Iceland where an individual is prosecuted for triple homicide. This and more in our newest Newscast with Valur Grettisson and Pollý.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Radio Theatre Launches Winter Program

Radio Theatre Launches Winter Program

by

News
Survey Shows Interest In New Political Party In Iceland

Survey Shows Interest In New Political Party In Iceland

by

News
Iceland’s Richest 10% Own 44% Of Assets

Iceland’s Richest 10% Own 44% Of Assets

by

News
Many Queer Youth Subjected To Bullying In Schools

Many Queer Youth Subjected To Bullying In Schools

by

News
COVID-19 Round-Up: Tourists Who Broke Quarantine May Face Fines

COVID-19 Round-Up: Tourists Who Broke Quarantine May Face Fines

by

News
Tonnes Of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Stopped By Wetlands Restoration

Tonnes Of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Stopped By Wetlands Restoration

by

Show Me More!