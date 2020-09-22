From Iceland — More Covid-19 Tests Available In Reykjavík

More Covid-19 Tests Available In Reykjavík

Published September 22, 2020

According to a report by RUV this morning, more Covid-19 screenings are now available in Reykjavík.

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Iceland rose over recent days, so did the demand for testing in the capital, resulting in more staff being called to work at the sampling centre on Suðurlandsbraut. There are now half as many people working there as usual, with sampling beginning early this morning and likely to continue steadily until this evening.

The director of the capital area’s health care, Óskar Reykdalsson, said, “Today, there are fifteen to twenty extra employees in this project to achieve this” and he estimates that between three and four thousand samples will be taken today. “This is amongst the most that we have taken. Everyone who needs to get tested will be able to today.”

No more action required

At a civil defence information meeting yesterday, epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason said that it would be clear within the next few days whether the latest wave of infection has been managed and that he did not see a reason to step up action at this time. He also stated that multiple waves of the virus are to be expected and that the public should not draw conclusions about the pandemic based on the rise and fall of cases. He continued, saying that it was gratifying to see how individuals and companies have responded to and followed instructions, adding, “That is how we succeed”.

For more information about Covid in Iceland, head to the official Covid website.

