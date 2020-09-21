From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Numbers Dropping, Hospital Director In Quarantine

Photo by Art Bicnick

According to the latest data, there were a total of 30 reported cases of the coronavirus found yesterday—a sharp decline from the 75 new cases detected just two days previous, and a possible indication of waning new cases now that entertainment venues are closed for the time being.

While the 14-day incidence of domestic infections per 100,000 inhabitants is a worrying 59.7, the same incidence rate at border screenings is now 4.6. In all, there are now 242 in isolation (those who have tested positive and are staying indoors), 2,092 in quarantine (those of undetermined diagnosis who are awaiting results), and two people in hospital, although neither are in intensive care.

A great many of the domestic cases have been attributed to public gatherings in restaurants and pubs, necessitating Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir (above) to call for these places to be closed until September 27th, but the virus has spread further. In fact, 150 employees of Landspítali hospital are in quarantine, including the hospital director, Fréttablaðið reports. 14 people of those in quarantine have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As such, Fréttablaðið reports that the Ministry of Health has re-instated the so-called reserve team. These reserves are specifically in place to make up for the gap left by hospital workers in quarantine, so that those needing medical attention there can still get it. Those interested are being encouraged to apply, and can choose full time, part time, and on-call hours.

In order to help contain the virus, the general public should bear in mind the measures that have been advised since the beginning: wash your hands frequently, maintain a distance of one metre from other people, wear a mask in places where such a distance is impossible, avoid public gatherings where possible, and if you believe you may be infected, contact any of these institutions at once.

