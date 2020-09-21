From Iceland — RVK Newscast #28: Infections Quickly Rising And Crashing Waves In The City


RVK Newscast #28: Infections Quickly Rising And Crashing Waves In The City

Published September 21, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Covid-19 is on a quick rise in Iceland with over a hundred new infections in a few days. The Icelandic government has taken up the weather-colour system to show the severity of the pandemic. And we went to the scene where crashing waves caused a lot of damage and even endangered people and vehicles this weekend. A resident by the coastline got incredible footage of one of the waves that hit a bicyclist.

