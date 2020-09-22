From Iceland — The Grapevine's Third "Ask Me Anything" Happening Tomorrow!

The Grapevine’s Third “Ask Me Anything” Happening Tomorrow!

Published September 22, 2020

Art Bicnick

Tomorrow, at 15:00 Icelandic time, the Reykjavík Grapevine will hold its third Ask Me Anything (AMA). You, dear reader, are invited to send your questions on anything you want to ask us to ama@grapevine.is. Your questions will then be answered by editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine, live from Reykjavík.

Those of you who are in the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club will be provided with a link to the Zoom, so that you can participate live.

While anyone can send questions, and these subscribers will be able to watch us live, we will also upload the entire stream for everyone to watch afterwards. For an idea of what it’s like, you can check out our previous AMA here.

We look forward to being able to respond to you, our readers and supporters. We owe our very existence as a magazine to you all. See you tomorrow!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

