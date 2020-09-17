From Iceland — Highest Number of Domestic Infections Since April

Photo by Art Bicnick

A report from RÚV revealed that 19 new domestic coronavirus infections were diagnosed yesterday – the highest number to be reported in a single day in Iceland since April, when 27 infections were diagnosed in a single day.

The figure was given by Thor Aspelund, professor of biostatistics at the University of Iceland and the man responsible for the development of Iceland’s coronavirus forecasting model.

The number of infections comes as a surprise given that only one week ago, the University of Iceland’s forecasting model predicted one to four infections per day in the coming weeks, but that up to eight infections could be diagnosed in a single day.

With six new cases on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, and 19 on Wednesday, coronavirus infections in Iceland are soaring well above this prediction.

Whether this will mean new restrictions on the horizon remains to be seen, but if the trend continues, they are highly likely.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.