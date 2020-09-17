From Iceland — Freak Accident At Dentist’s Office

Photo by Nizil Shah/Wikimedia Commons

A dental technician will be paid 14.8 million ISK in compensation following a freak accident which occurred at her workplace in September 2014, Vísir reports. The verdict was given by the Supreme Court last June.

The accident occurred when a 79 kilo cupboard fell off the wall and landed on her head and shoulders. The cabinet, containing 10 kilos worth of dental equipment, had been fitted by a professional two years earlier.

The dental technician’s head was cut, she described pain in her spine and shoulder muscles, and also experienced a sprained neck and concussion. It is reported that the woman was mostly off work following the accident and had to leave the workplace five months later.

The woman had only worked as a dentist for three weeks when the accident occurred, having previously worked at a kindergarten, and so her salary of the last three years did not form an accurate prediction of her future income, complicating the case.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.