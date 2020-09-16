From Iceland — Highest Number Of Covid-19 Cases Since August

Photo by Pixabay

Thirteen new domestic cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Iceland yesterday, the largest single-day number diagnosed domestically since August 6th, Kjarninn reports.

Twelve people were diagnosed after presenting symptoms and one sought testing at deCODE Genetics in Reykjavík. Only one of these new cases was already in quarantine.

A total of 52 samples were taken at test centres around the country yesterday, with deCODE taking an additional 135 samples.

Currently 75 people are in isolation and 437 are in quarantine. A further 2,118 people are in quarantine awaiting border screening results after arriving in Iceland within the last few days. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

For more information and updates about Covid-19 in Iceland, visit the official Covid website.

