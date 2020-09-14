From Iceland — RVK Newscast #27: Broken Ice And Banned Educational Video

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelandair attempts to get 20 billion ISK in a stock offering, and the government is trying their best to make sure that happens. A big chunk of ice has broken away from the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf, in North Greenland, in Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden (or fjord number 79). This could mean that Iceland needs to deal with more pack ice and possibly polar bears. Google and Facebook have blocked an educational video about boundaries in relationships because they thought it too sexy for their users (here is the video if you want to be the judge of it). Finally, eight pilot whales died in the West of Iceland when they lost their direction.

