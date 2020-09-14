From Iceland — This Week’s Weather Forecast: At Least It Won't Be Too Cold!

Photo by Art Bicnick

This week Iceland can expect a lot of cloud, with precipitation increasing as the week goes on.

Though Monday will start off with some patches of sun, the southeast can expect rain straight away. In general the rain across the country is looking to worsen midweek on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in Reykjavík and the west of the country, with some light relief in the form of a dryer Friday before we continue into an intermittently rainy weekend. The north-east, however, will avoid this pattern in a dry, fair week that mostly consists of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will remain fairly consistent this week, mostly ranging from around 7 to 12° C. with a high of 15° C. in the north-east on Thursday.

The wind will be largely variable and easterly at the start of the week, moving to a southwesterly wind from Thursday. This will be a light breeze early in the week of 3-8 meters per second, increasing on Wednesday to 13-20 meters per second in the west, though remaining much lighter in the east. The winds in the west will decrease again slightly after Wednesday, to 8-15 meters per second on Thursday and 5-13 meters per second on Friday, but still remain even lighter in the east.

For more details on weather forecasts and warnings, head to the Icelandic Met Office website.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.