From Iceland — Viking Society Moves To Yellow House In Hafnarfjörður

Photo by Þorsteinn R. Ingólfsson

The Viking Society Rimmugýgur is moving to the Yellow House at Lækinn in Hafnarfjörður to hold its operations there for the next four years.

According to a report by Fréttablaðið, Rimmugýgur has struck a deal with the town to receive housing without remuneration for five years to hold their activities, use the storage for tents and equipment and have workshops.

The Viking Society is an association for Viking culture and martial arts enthusiasts and was founded in 1997 with the goal of promoting an increased interest in the Viking Age and the nation’s origins.

According to their website, the association is governed by an earl (jarl), who is elected for two years, a treasurer and a secretary elected for one year at a time and all full members are free to run for office.

Rimmugýgur has participated in many Viking festivals in Iceland and abroad. They also organize exhibitions for tourists, companies and events of various kinds. The annual Viking Festival in Hafnarfjörður had to be cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Hafsteinn Kúld Pétursson, teacher and chairman of Rimmugýgur, tells Fréttablaðið in their report that the society has members of all ages, younger ones often joining through their parents, and that from the age of 16 teenagers can start practicing fighting and from age 18 they can take part in shows.

Apart from combat exercises, members can also partake in crafts like learning how to work with wood, iron and silver and how to weave according to the Viking tradition.

According to Hafsteinn, activity is always a bit low in August, though the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped the club, but that since contact sport is now allowed again, he expects training to start again in September.

