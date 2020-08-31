From Iceland — Smekkleysa Launches Auction For Old Band Merch

Photo by Art Bicnick

The publishing company Smekkleysa, aka Bad Taste Records, has launched an auction for old band merch including things related to The Sugercubes, the pop band that later launched Björk’s career.

In an effort to follow up on their manifesto and goal for “World Domination or Death”, which they had established upon founding the company in the 80’s, the label has brought out many artists and pop bands, becoming Iceland’s first indie label of sorts and creating a scene of punk and poetry.

The company has since grown from being an experimental cultural organization into a fully active record company. It has developed and worked with some of Iceland’s most noteworthy artists, like The Sugarcubes, Björk, Sigur Rós, Múm, Mínus or Ghostigital, to name a few.

The alternative label states on their website that they have now decided to auction off some of their “paraphernalia and memorabilia, instead of storing it in boxes somewhere, to fund our activities.”

The auction started on August 29th and is ongoing, as more boxes are being unpacked, revealing curiosities in need of a new home. The income from the auction will go to fund Smekkleysa SM.

The plan, according to the website, is to update the auction on the 10th of September with new items.

Such items can vary from T-shirts to socks in a bottle, fridge magnets, buttons and vinyls among other things. (No, we’re not kidding about the socks.)

