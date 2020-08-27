From Iceland — RVK Newscast #21: A Conversation With The British Ambassador To Iceland


RVK Newscast #21: A Conversation With The British Ambassador To Iceland

Published August 27, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

For today’s episode, we met up with the British ambassador to Iceland, Michael Nevin, who showed us his favourite place in Reykjavík. There, we discussed the pandemic, Brexit, and if he has any security concerns in the country, like the American ambassador—who reportedly asked for a knife vest and bodyguards to ensure his safety in Iceland—currently does. Of course, Pollý the Grapevine dog was also present for this important discussion.

