From Iceland — Iron-Man Like Flight Over Iceland Via Jet Suit

Photo by Gravity Industries / Facebook

Richard Brownig posted a video on YouTube of himself flying over Iceland in a so called “Gravity Jet Suit”, very reminiscent of Marvel hero Iron Man’s super suit.

Back in 2017, Richard founded the start-up Gravity Industries and gave his first TedTalk about his aspirations on creating a new form of flight for humans. The British Aeronautical Innovation Company, now a multi million dollar organisation, has invented, designed, built and flown “the worlds first propulsion suit”, according to its Facebook page.

With a family history in aviation, former oil trader & Royal Marines reservist, according the description underneath the YouTube video from last week, Richard was inspired to “launch human flight into an entirely new era.”

Starting out by acquiring so called “micro gas turbines” to lift himself up the air, the most recent model of the Jet Suit uses over 1000bhp of Jet Engine power combined with natural human balance.

The Gravity Team, based in the UK, has also delivered over 100 flight & speaking events across 30 countries including 5 TED talks at this point.

You can watch Richard explore the Icelandic landscape via Gravity Jet Suit here or below.

