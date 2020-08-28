From Iceland — RVK Newscast #22: My Voices Have Tourette's

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode, Sam interviews Dan Zerin about his show “My Voices Have Tourette’s” and the new podcast with the same name. Dan is a standup comedian, so he spends most of the time cracking jokes while Sam tries to have a serious discussion about mental health. Things get tense when Dan talks about his favourite guest.

