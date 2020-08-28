From Iceland — RVK Newscast #22: My Voices Have Tourette's


RVK Newscast #22: My Voices Have Tourette’s

Published August 28, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In this episode, Sam interviews Dan Zerin about his show “My Voices Have Tourette’s” and the new podcast with the same name. Dan is a standup comedian, so he spends most of the time cracking jokes while Sam tries to have a serious discussion about mental health. Things get tense when Dan talks about his favourite guest.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
