From Iceland — Will Smith Reportedly Filming In Iceland

Will Smith is filming in Iceland for a TV show he’s working on, according to RÚV. The production company Truenorth is reportedly working with the actor, although it is unknown in what capacity.

The filming crew has followed strict infection control guidelines due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

At this time, no information is available about the show or production, so we will have to wait and see. However, knowing Will Smith’s filmography, and Iceland’s topography, it’s easy to hope and speculate that whatever he is working on will be about aliens.

