From Iceland — Strong Earthquake Near Grindavík

Strong Earthquake Near Grindavík

Published August 26, 2020

Catherine Magnúsdóttir
Wikimedia Commons/ Roman Zacharij

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 shook the area around Grindavík and was even felt in the capital area today.

The earthquake struck around 13:43 according to data from the Meteorological Office. A previous earthquake today was recorded shortly after 7:00 in the morning and measured 2.8 in magnitude.

Over the past weeks, several thousand earthquakes have been reported in the area, the strongest one so far measuring 5.0, as well as the north of Iceland.

The ongoing activity is most likely due to ground swellings following magma intrusions in the Reykjanes peninsula.

UPDATE, 16:27: A quake of a magnitude of 4.6, also originating in Reykjanes, was felt across southwest Iceland at about 16:15 today.

