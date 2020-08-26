From Iceland — Strong Earthquake Near Grindavík

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/ Roman Zacharij

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 shook the area around Grindavík and was even felt in the capital area today.

The earthquake struck around 13:43 according to data from the Meteorological Office. A previous earthquake today was recorded shortly after 7:00 in the morning and measured 2.8 in magnitude.

Over the past weeks, several thousand earthquakes have been reported in the area, the strongest one so far measuring 5.0, as well as the north of Iceland.

The ongoing activity is most likely due to ground swellings following magma intrusions in the Reykjanes peninsula.

UPDATE, 16:27: A quake of a magnitude of 4.6, also originating in Reykjanes, was felt across southwest Iceland at about 16:15 today.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.