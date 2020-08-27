From Iceland — Tourists On Their Way To Quarantine May Take Buses

Photo by Michael Labrecque-Jessen/Creative Commons

Tourists arriving in Iceland are allowed to take a bus from Keflavík Airport on their way to quarantine again.

Previously, arriving tourists were instructed to use a private car, a taxi or a rental car on their way to their quarantine destination, as part of tighter safety measures that had been announced on August 19th.

Now, the Directorate of Health, the National Police, the Icelandic Tourist Board and the Icelandic Transport Authority have published updated guidelines for disease prevention measures regarding the transport of arriving tourists.

These instructions state that:

1. Generally, when driving a bus, if it is not possible to respect the 2 meter proximity limit and the journey lasts longer than 30 minutes, drivers and passengers must wear face masks. Children born in 2005 and later are excluded from wearing masks.

2. Instructional pamphlets regarding COVID-19 from the Chief Epidemiologist will be made available at the entrance to the vehicle (for printing in Icelandic and English).

3. Hand sanitizer shall be provided at the entrance for passengers to use when entering the vehicle.

4. Passengers should walk slowly in and out of the vehicle at regular intervals.

5. Passengers must be seated around the vehicle. Those who are in close contact may sit together.

6. If a bus is being used to transport passengers who have been quarantined, the following applies:

a) The bus may carry only half the number of authorized passengers. (A bus with a license for 40 passengers can carry a maximum of 20 passengers, etc.).

b) Everyone should wear a face mask.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

