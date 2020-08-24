From Iceland — COVID-19 Update: Domestic Cases Rising, Border Infections Steady

Photo by Art Bicnick

There are now 18.3 domestic incidences per 100,000 inhabitants of the coronavirus in Iceland, according to the latest data from covid.is, up from 15 per 100,000 on August 20th, but still down from 27 per 100,000 on August 8th. 919 people are in quarantine, 117 are in isolation, and one person is still hospitalised.

That said, of the 19 active cases detected over the weekend, 16 were already in quarantine, which assistant to the chief epidemiologist Kamilla Sigríður Jósefsdóttir told reporters at a press conference today was an encouraging sign. In all, 55% of those who have been diagnosed since June 15th have been in quarantine.

The incidence at border screening has remained steady since August 18th, at 12 per 100,000 inhabitants. All told, the accumulative numbers from June 17th onwards from border screening show 118 with antibodies present and 81 with an active infection. Domestically, there have been, since June 18th, 183 active cases detected.

Director of the Directorate of Health Alma Möller (above) reminded listeners that abiding quarantine and following social distancing is a must if Iceland is to get a handle on this virus. Some people have been caught breaking quarantine—as an Icelander returning from abroad was caught doing at a local pool—and police are regularly patrolling bars and restaurants to make sure they are maintaining guidelines.

In related news, all the the government ministers who went into quarantine last Friday due to possible infection at a South Iceland hotel have tested negative at first screening, RÚV reports. They are due to go in for their second and final screening today.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.