Iceland’s Government Screened For Coronavirus In Wake Of Group Infection At Hotel

All of Iceland’s government ministers—with the exceptions of Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir and Minister of Social Affairs Ásmundur Einar Daðason—are to be double-screened for the coronavirus and remain in isolation in the interim, an announcement from the Prime Minister’s office states.

The decision to do so was made after it came to light that some individuals staying at Hótel Rangá tested positive for the virus, and the ministers in question had a dinner at the location on August 18th. In fact, of the ten domestic cases recorded yesterday, seven were from this hotel.

The ministers will be tested, go into isolation for a few days, and then be tested again. In the meantime, there will be no government business until the results come in.

Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, the Minister of Transportation, told RÚV that the situation was a reminder that everyone needs to be mindful and careful.

“This is a constant reminder while we’re struggling with this on how we can live with the virus,” he said. “To try and live a normal life, make the government work, companies work and schools work. We need to be constantly on our guard.”

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

