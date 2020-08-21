From Iceland — Domestic Infection Rate Lowers While Border Rate Increases

Photo by Vísir

According to data from covid.is, the domestic infection rate has lowered to 15,3 while the rate of detected infections at the border has risen to 12,3.

This marks a growing trend of fewer domestic and group infections and according to a report by Fréttablaðið, the average number of diagnosed infections is currently around two to four per day.

Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason is also quoted saying that it is gratifying that a big part was diagnosed in quarantine which is seen as a sign that cases are managable. According to him, the infection control team has succeeded in stopping new group infections, although it is still important to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.

Víðir Reynisson, Chief of Police, is reported by Fréttablaðið to have emphasised the need to pay close attention to vulnerable groups, the education system as well as culture and art. Various approaches and options are being discussed, including having a “stage” system, which would be more exact than the Civic Protection stages and be more like colour codes known from weather forecasts for certain areas.

There are currently 120 individuals in isolation and 535 in quarantine after ten new domestic infections were diagnosed yesterday. According to RÚV, half of those diagnosed yesterday were in quarantine.

