From Iceland — Swimming Trip Could End Up In 250,000 ISK Fine

Swimming Trip Could End Up In 250,000 ISK Fine

Published August 24, 2020

Catherine Magnúsdóttir
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A man in the South of Iceland was charged with violating the Epidemic Prevention Act by breaching quarantine and visiting a swimming pool.

The man in question had returned to Iceland from abroad recently and, according to the most recent instructions by the state prosecutor, would have had to remain in quarantine for 5 to 6 days to await a second sampling.

However, according to a statement by the police departement in the south, the man, who is an Icelander, claimed that he had not realized that he was obliged to go into quarantine after arriving from the country from which he traveled. The case was sent to the prosecution for a decision.

RÚV reports that the man was recognized at the swimming pool by someone who knew he had been abroad and reported to the police.

According to the instructions of the State Prosecutor, fines for violating the obligation and breaching quarantine amount to from 50,000 to 250,000 ISK.

Additionally, the police reported that inspections had been carried out at restaurants in the south due to the current disease control measures.

Oddur Árnason, chief police officer of the south Iceland police, told RÚV that the places in question have received instructions and that the inspections will be followed up with further monitoring.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Firework Injures Man In Heiðmörk

Firework Injures Man In Heiðmörk

by

News
COVID-19 Update: Domestic Cases Rising, Border Infections Steady

COVID-19 Update: Domestic Cases Rising, Border Infections Steady

by

News
Archeological Excavations In The Ruins Of Þingeyraklaustur

Archeological Excavations In The Ruins Of Þingeyraklaustur

by

News
Unknown Body Discovered In Breiðholt

Unknown Body Discovered In Breiðholt

by

News
Björk Orchestral Concert Rescheduled

Björk Orchestral Concert Rescheduled

by

News
Logi Pedro Album Release – “My Iceland Is Colourful”

Logi Pedro Album Release – “My Iceland Is Colourful”

by

Show Me More!