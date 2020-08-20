Björk To Play Witch In Sjón’s Upcoming Viking Film

Photo by Santiago Felipe

Björk Guðmundsdóttir is set to play a witch in the upcoming Viking film The Northman, RÚV reports. The film will star the brothers Bill and Alexander Skarsgård and Hollywood stars Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, amongst others.

Sjón wrote the screenplay together with the film’s director, Robert Eggers. The film takes place in Iceland at the beginning of the 10th century, but was filmed in Ireland.

Sjón and Björk have worked together in cinema when Sjón wrote the lyrics to the songs for the movie ‘Dancer in the Dark,’ in which Björk played the lead role and won the Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s highest prize, in the year 2000. The song ‘I’ve Seen It All‘ was nominated for an Oscar.

