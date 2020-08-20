From Iceland — RVK Newscast #19: Tougher borders, a minister in trouble and airline bailout

Photo by Art Bicnick

Borders in Iceland have undergone further restrictions after the government decided everyone that come to Iceland have to quarantine for five days and undergo 2 tests within a week. The Minister of Tourism is in trouble after she was accused of ignoring the 2-meter distance when partying with her friends, and the government have promised to offer Icelandair a line of credit, a.k.a. bailout for 16 billion ISK.

