From Iceland — RVK Newscast #19: Tougher borders, a minister in trouble and airline bailout


Published August 20, 2020

Poppy Askham
Words by
@poppy_askham
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Borders in Iceland have undergone further restrictions after the government decided everyone that come to Iceland have to quarantine for five days and undergo 2 tests within a week. The Minister of Tourism is in trouble after she was accused of ignoring the 2-meter distance when partying with her friends, and the government have promised to offer Icelandair a line of credit, a.k.a. bailout for 16 billion ISK.

