From Iceland — Two Speeding Tickets In Twenty Minutes

A tourist travelling through South Iceland received two speeding tickets in twenty minutes yesterday.

In a Facebook post by the South Iceland police, they state that speeding is unfortunately far too common in the area and drivers have to be stopped daily—although it’s unusual that the same driver has to be stopped in the span of a few minutes.

The driver in question was first stopped at Mýrdalssandur for driving at a speed of 134 km/h. The maximum speed limit in Iceland is 90 km/h. He was fined 90,000 ISK and the matter was settled on the spot. However, just about 20 minutes later, he was stopped again for driving through Eldhraun at a speed of 117 km/h and was fined 60,000 ISK.

Speeding fines in Iceland start at 30,000 ISK and can range up to 150,000 ISK or more. The tourist driver ended up paying 150,000 ISK in total after his detected misdemeanor and paid both fines on the spot.

Although presumably either with a card or big bank notes and not with coins, as one individual notably did last year, when they paid their speeding fines to the Capital Area Police with an IKEA bag filled with Icelandic króna coins.

