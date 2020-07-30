From Iceland — Yellow Weather Warning For The South And East

Photo by vedur.is

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Icelandic Meteorological Office for the south coast of Iceland and parts of the east.

Starting tonight and the early morning hours, a bad weather front is expected to arrive from the south, accompanied by a stiff east and northeast wind and heavy rain. The rainfall is likely to be particularly heavy in the southeast and the Eastfjords. Winds may be up to 15-13 m/s.

Sharper winds can be expected in the mountains, for example under Öræfajökull and at Reynisfjall, with up to 35 m/s. This may lead to dangerous driving conditions. Drivers heading east for Merchant’s Holiday Weekend should therefore be vigilant.

The stormy weather is predicted to continue throughout Saturday, and while the winds are supposed to slow down after that, the rain showers are expected to continue until after Merchant’s Holiday Weekend.

Temperatures are said to vary between 8°C and 17°C at the most.

