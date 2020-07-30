From Iceland — New Survey Illustrates Government Support

Photo by Silje Bergum Kinsten

A new survey conducted by Market and Media Research illustrates the current support for the Icelandic government and its parties.

The survey was conducted online between July 23rd and 28th and with 951 individuals thet were selected to reflect the nation’s demographic composition.

According to a report by Kjarninn, a total of 78.7% gave their opinion, while 6.7% said they were undecided, 6.9% returned a blank response, 2.7% said they would not vote and 5.1% did not want to give their opinion.

According to the new opinion poll, the Independence Party has a support of 24%, making them still the strongest party even though they lost 0.3% compared to the last survey, which was conducted on June 19th.

The Pirate Party is now the second strongest in parliament with 15.4% support while the Social Democrats lost over 3%, and are now at 13.3%.

Those three parties are followed by the Left Green Party, with 10.8% (almost the exact same as in the last survey), and the Progressive Party gained over 2% in support and are now at 8.6% .

Both the Center Party and the Reform Party measure 8.4% in support, which is a slight improvement for the Center Party from their previous 8.0% but a loss for the Reform Party, who previously had 10% in support.

The Socialist Party now measures 5.1% (an improvement from their 3.5% before) and The People’s Party support dropped by 1.4% down to 4.0%.

Just over 2% of those polled said they would vote for other parties if given the opportunity to vote now.

Support for the government now measures 47.7%, an increase of almost one percentage point since the last survey, where support measured 46.8%.

