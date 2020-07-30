97-Year-Old Puzzle Queen in Selfoss

Photo by Vísir/Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarsson

97-year-old Ragna Einarsdóttir has a passion for puzzles, as she is now finishing a 2,000-piece puzzle, Vísir reports.

Ragna, who will be turning 98 in November, was born and raised in Biskupstungur in the municipality of Bláskógabyggð in western Iceland, but has lived in Selfoss since 1959. Her husband Ragnar Þórðarson, with whom she had six children, passed away a few years ago. Ragna has plenty to keep her occupied; she plays a lot of solitaire at her kitchen table, as well enjoyinh woodcarving, such as a beautiful clock in her home which she made herself. The most fun thing that Ragna does are puzzles. She is currently finishing a 2,000-piece map of Iceland puzzle, and what’s more, she doesn’t use glasses while doing puzzles.

“I have good eyesight, and one needs something to mess around with. Puzzling is fun for me when I’m working on a fun puzzle, and this one is very fun. The puzzle has to fit.”

Ragna says that she’s sure her puzzles are helping her keep her brain cells active, and that it is a fun hobby for her in her old age. She hopes to live to at least 100, and to keep doing puzzles until then.

