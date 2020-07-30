Elf Village Built Inspired By Eurovision Film

Photo by Art Bicnick

A hotel manager in Húsavík took it upon himself to recreate the elf village that appeared in the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga after having dived into fairy tales, Fréttablaðið reports.

Owner of Cape Hotel Örlygur Hnefill Jónsson is by no means unfamiliar with the appeal that the Will Ferrell comedy has brought the people of Húsavík.

He announced earlier in July that he had opened the Jaja Ding Dong Bar in town, to the great delight of locals.

“Do you think we wouldn’t take advantage of this opportunity when it comes flying into our arms at 180 kilometers per hour?,” said Örlygur on the occasion in an interview with Fréttablaðið.

The elf village premiered on the 25th after taking great pains to finish it the previous week with Stefán Jónasson. The scenes featuring the house in the film itself were filmed in Scotland.

He says that the elf village will now be open to anyone who wants to stay there, “whether they are from our world or the hidden one.”

You can view the project on Örlygur’s Facebook page, featured below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.