From Iceland — RVK Newscast #16: A Major COVID-19 Update

Poppy Askham brings you the latest in Icelandic news as health authorities reinstate a series of tougher restrictions in an attempt to bring domestic infection rates back under control. Landspítali reported the first COVID-19 hospitalisation since May and there are now 39 active infections, the highest number since May. Gatherings of over 100 will be banned for at least two weeks and two-metre distancing will become mandatory in public spaces.

