From Iceland — Baths Are Popular Use For Domestic Travel Vouchers

Photo by Art Bicnick

Back in June, the government paid out about 205 million ISK to support domestic travel in Iceland, in light of the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry.

As previously reported, all individuals with legal residence in Iceland and over the age of 18 are eligible to download a digital voucher worth 5,000 ISK (36$/33€) and valid until the end of the year. The voucher can be used for accomodation, transporation, dining, and activities within the tourism industry.

According to RÚV, the voucher has been downloaded by about 100,000 Icelanders and was already used by 45,000 of them, 25,000 of those in the past ten days.

One third have used the domestic travel voucher to pay for accommodation. Almost thirty percent have used it for recreation and just over a quarter for catering. Eleven percent have used the travel gift for transportation.

In the recreation category, baths and pools have proven their popularity in Iceland again. According to a report by Kjarninn, the Blue Lagoon has received travel vouchers worth 8 million ISK and Vök Baths in East Iceland 4 million ISK. Other baths in the country, like the sea bath in Húsavík, the Jarðbað (earth bath) by Lake Mývatn or the beer bath in Árskógs­sandur have likewise made a few million Icelandic króna through the travel vouchers.

In total, travelers have used 21 million ISK in vouchers to bathe in these places. With each voucher being worth 5,000 ISK, that would add up to 4,200 bathing trips.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.