From Iceland — Iceland's COVID-19 Incidence Rate Amongst Europe's Lowest

Iceland has a COVID-19 incidence rate of just 2.2 cases per 100,000 over the last 14-days, according to covid.is, placing the nation amongst the countries with the lowest infection rates in Europe. The official Icelandic coronavirus website has begun displaying the country’s fortnightly incidence rate for the first time, making Iceland’s data directly comparable to other European nations.

Iceland’s incidence rate ranks sixth lowest on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s EU, EEA and UK tables. At the time of writing, just Malta, Finland, Hungary, Estonia and Norway have recorded lower cases per 100,000 in the last fourteen days. By contrast, Luxembourg, the country with the highest incidence rate, recorded 196.1 cases per 100,000.

There are currently eight active infections in Iceland and 91 individuals in quarantine. Yesterday, July 22nd, one active infection was detected at the border and there have been a total of 19 active infections from abroad since testing at the border began. There have been three domestic infections this month, all of which occurred on July 2nd.

As reported, Health Minister Svandís Svavarsdóttir has approved the Chief Epidemiologist’s recommendations for the next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions. From August 4th gatherings of up to 1000 people will be permitted and bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will be allowed to stay open for an extra hour until midnight.

For more information about Iceland’s COVID-19 response go to covid.is.

