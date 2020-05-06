From Iceland — UPDATE: Fish Farm Waste Also Runs Into Dangerous Power Plant Hot Pools

Published May 6, 2020

Waste from Stolt-Nielsen’s fish farms runs into a popular illegal swimming spot on the Reykjanes coastline, Visir reports

As reported, the HS Orka power plant issued a warning after dozens of swimmers were spotted enjoying the coastal hot pools near its Reykjanes power plant. According to the company, waters could suddenly reach 100° C without warning if there was a malfunction at the power plant, causing any swimmers severe burn injuries. Strong ocean currents also pose a risk in the area.

In the wake of HS Orka’s statement, Stolt-Nielsen has also came forward to warn swimmers that waste from its Reykjanes fish farm runs into the sea in the popular swimming spot. The company farms tropical fish for seafood production, principally caviar. It is not clear what waste products flow into the sea or the dangers they pose for swimmers.

Photo by EINAR ÁRNASON / VISIR

The hot pools are located on private property and signs warn that swimmers face danger. However this was evidently not enough to deter bathers over the weekend. HS Orka has pledged to improve awareness of the hot pools’ dangers by increasing signage in the area.

