From Iceland — Bathers Warned Against Swimming In Power Plant Waste Hot Pools

Bathers Warned Against Swimming In Power Plant Waste Hot Pools

Published May 5, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Selma Lára Árnadóttir

An electricity firm has warned that a newly popular swimming spot in Reykjanes is in fact a potentially harmful offshoot from its power plant.

Several hot pools on the Reykjanes coastline have become a popular attraction for locals, despite private property warnings. With public swimming pools closed due to COVID-19, many bathers flocked to the area this weekend to enjoy the warm waters. But contrary to several social media posts’ claims, these hot pools are not natural. Bathers have inadvertently been swimming in the waste product from the nearby HS Orka geothermal power station.

Waters are usually a pleasant 35° Celsius, but if conditions in the power plant change they could suddenly rise to 100° Celsius, according to an HS Orka statement. Such temperatures could cause serious burns and have “disastrous” consequences for swimmers. The company also warns that there are very strong ocean currents near the pools and that it would be easy for a swimmer to be carried out to sea with little hope of rescue.

Photo by Ulrich Latzenhofer / Creative Commons

The power company stresses that swimming was always prohibited in the area and that there are two signs warning bathers of the risks. However, in the light of the pools’ recent popularity with swimmers, the company has stated that it will increase signage in the area to ensure visitors are aware of the risks.

Interestingly, the Blue Lagoon is created in a similar fashion—it is a manmade lake fed by water vented from the turbines of the Svartsengi geothermal plant. The difference in this case is that areas with dangerously hot water have been safely cordoned from the general public at the Blue Lagoon. The Blue Lagoon is also landlocked, so there is no danger of being swept out to sea there.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Meet Pollý: Chief Morale Officer At The Reykjavik Grapevine

Meet Pollý: Chief Morale Officer At The Reykjavik Grapevine

by

News
UPDATE: Fish Farm Waste Also Runs Into Dangerous Power Plant Hot Pools

UPDATE: Fish Farm Waste Also Runs Into Dangerous Power Plant Hot Pools

by

News
VIDEO: Ringed Seal Released Into The Wild

VIDEO: Ringed Seal Released Into The Wild

by

News
Six Years Later, Gender Equality Reality Falling Short Of The Law

Six Years Later, Gender Equality Reality Falling Short Of The Law

by

News
COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

by

News
Alarmingly High Levels Of Glacier Decline Recorded In Iceland Last Year

Alarmingly High Levels Of Glacier Decline Recorded In Iceland Last Year

by

Show Me More!