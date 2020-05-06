From Iceland — Meet Pollý: Chief Morale Officer At The Reykjavik Grapevine

Meet Pollý: Chief Morale Officer At The Reykjavik Grapevine

Published May 6, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Hannah Jane Cohen, Valur Grettisson, Andie Sophia Fontaine

The Reykjavík Grapevine is pleased to announce a new addition to our team.

Pollý, a border collie and dachshund mix (exact parentage uncertain), is our new and first chief morale officer. Her duties focus primarily on uplifting the spirits of our staff, who are still getting used to working in-office after weeks of quarantine, and to elevate the general mood of the working environment in these trying times.

Pollý has spent her first few days getting oriented and meeting her co-workers. She brings to her job a number of skills, including the ability to smile—as can be seen in one of the photos below, she does this by baring her front teeth. But rather than this being an expression of aggressive warning, Pollý does this to mimic the primate smile.

Most of her time is spent visiting different members of the staff for headpats and scritches, and getting our editor-in-chief away from his computer screen as needed. Only three days on the job and her presence has already made a difference. Members of the Grapevine report a general mood of wellbeing and joy thanks to Pollý.

We formally welcome Pollý to the Grapevine team. Readers can expect to see more of her in the times to come.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
UPDATE: Fish Farm Waste Also Runs Into Dangerous Power Plant Hot Pools

UPDATE: Fish Farm Waste Also Runs Into Dangerous Power Plant Hot Pools

by

News
VIDEO: Ringed Seal Released Into The Wild

VIDEO: Ringed Seal Released Into The Wild

by

News
Six Years Later, Gender Equality Reality Falling Short Of The Law

Six Years Later, Gender Equality Reality Falling Short Of The Law

by

News
COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

by

News
Alarmingly High Levels Of Glacier Decline Recorded In Iceland Last Year

Alarmingly High Levels Of Glacier Decline Recorded In Iceland Last Year

by

News
COVID-19 In Iceland: Pools & Cinemas To Re-Open; Last Daily Conference Gets Record Viewers

COVID-19 In Iceland: Pools & Cinemas To Re-Open; Last Daily Conference Gets Record Viewers

by

Show Me More!