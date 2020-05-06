From Iceland — Meet Pollý: Chief Morale Officer At The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photo by Hannah Jane Cohen, Valur Grettisson, Andie Sophia Fontaine

The Reykjavík Grapevine is pleased to announce a new addition to our team.

Pollý, a border collie and dachshund mix (exact parentage uncertain), is our new and first chief morale officer. Her duties focus primarily on uplifting the spirits of our staff, who are still getting used to working in-office after weeks of quarantine, and to elevate the general mood of the working environment in these trying times.

Pollý has spent her first few days getting oriented and meeting her co-workers. She brings to her job a number of skills, including the ability to smile—as can be seen in one of the photos below, she does this by baring her front teeth. But rather than this being an expression of aggressive warning, Pollý does this to mimic the primate smile.

Most of her time is spent visiting different members of the staff for headpats and scritches, and getting our editor-in-chief away from his computer screen as needed. Only three days on the job and her presence has already made a difference. Members of the Grapevine report a general mood of wellbeing and joy thanks to Pollý.

We formally welcome Pollý to the Grapevine team. Readers can expect to see more of her in the times to come.