From Iceland — IKEA Faced With Mountain of Uncollected Online Orders Before Re-opening

Photo by IKEA

Large quantities of uncollected online orders hindered employees’ efforts to prepare the Garðabær IKEA store before it reopened this morning, Morgunblaðið reports.

The store opened its doors for the first time this morning since it shut on March 23rd due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, demand for furniture remained high during the store’s closure.

It seems many Icelanders have decided to take advantage of increased time at home during the pandemic to pursue DIY projects. Employees were faced with a large number of uncollected online orders before the re-opening, prompting the company to issue an urgent plea for shoppers to collect their items.

The company has stressed that measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers during the pandemic:

– Reduced opening hours 11-19

– No more than 50 customers per area

– Two metre distances marked on the floor in queuing areas

– Restaurant will remain closed (the bakery, bistro and sausage and ice cream parlour will be open)

The company will be monitoring the situation to assess when distancing measures can be eased.