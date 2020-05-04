From Iceland — Hold On To Your Hats, 35m/s Winds Forecasted Today

Hold On To Your Hats, 35m/s Winds Forecasted Today

Published May 4, 2020

Icelandic Meteorological Office

The Icelandic Met Office has warned of strong south-westerly winds today that could reach speeds of over 35 metres per second in northern areas of Iceland. Gusts will be particularly powerful in mountainous regions.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place in the northeast, north west, central Highlands and the Westfjords, and will remain until tomorrow. Travellers are urged to take care and reconsider non-essential journeys.

Conditions in the capital area today will be a little more favourable. Reykjavík residents can expect overcast skies and 8-12 m/s winds at worst – disappointing if you had kite-flying plans, but a whole lot safer for a mid-afternoon drive.

As ever, drivers should check road conditions and weather warnings before getting behind the wheel.

